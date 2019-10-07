How the ridiculous helps Twinkle fight on

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Monday counted her ability to look at the ridiculous and pull off quick ones even in the most unlikeliest times as her strength which helps her fight any difficulties. Khanna was speaking at the launch of 'Hope Exists', a book of poems and paintings by 19-year-old Rayna Arya who was in coma for a year after a terrible accident in 2012 and still fights many difficulties in going about her daily chores.

While dwelling on tragedy and hope, Khanna recounted an incident when she had to be rushed to a hospital following medical complications and said that a self-deprecating joke was helpful to come out of the trauma as it eased things. "I think my ability to look at the ridiculous is my strength," Khanna, who is also an interior decorator, said, mentioning that she has cracked jokes at funerals as well.

Khanna said if one can laugh at the times one finds herself in, it can help survive the most difficult of the times mentally and physically. Rayna said through singing, painting and writing poems she expresses herself which have helped her overcome the difficulties in the past.

She thanked a host of friends and family for helping her overcome all the challenges life has thrown. Khanna said while reading, she could pick up a conflict between the body and the brain of Rayna, explaining that the latter wants to emote a lot, while the former has very limited capacity to render the required help..

