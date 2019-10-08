Entertainment News Roundup: 'Joker' smashes October record with $93.5 million debut

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box office: 'Joker' smashes October record with $93.5 million debut

Warner Bros.' "Joker" laughed its way to a new record at the domestic box office. Despite mounting controversy and security concerns, the R-rated comic-book movie scored $93.5 million over the weekend and now stands as the biggest October launch of all time. Those ticket sales easily crushed the benchmark previously set last year by Sony's superhero tentpole "Venom" with $80 million.

'Two Popes' filmmakers hope Pope Francis is amused

Director Fernando Meirelles is a fan of Pope Francis but says his new film, which tries to get into the head of the Argentine pontiff, also shows some of his weaknesses. "The Two Popes" is based on the story of Pope Benedict's 2013 dramatic retirement from the papacy and the ascendancy of Pope Francis and imagines some of the conversations the two men might have had.

Ginger Baker, drummer in 1960s group Cream, dies aged 80

British rock music drummer Ginger Baker, a co-founder of the 1960's supergroup Cream with bass player Jack Bruce and guitarist Eric Clapton, died on Sunday aged 80. Baker, who was born in south London in 1939, first came to prominence as a member of blues group The Graham Bond Organisation before founding Cream in 1966.

Security stepped up as 'Joker' opens in U.S. movie theaters

Police in major U.S. cities were on alert on Thursday as "Joker" opened in movie theaters after weeks of publicity surrounding its disturbing portrait of a bullied loner raised fears it might spark violence. "Joker," an origin story about Batman's comic-book arch nemesis, stars Joaquin Phoenix in what movie reviewers have called a brilliant but terrifying performance as a mentally unhinged outcast who unwittingly finds fame through an act of violence.

Also Read: Landmark Theatre bans 'Joker' costumes ahead of screenings

(With inputs from agencies.)