Katrina Kaif introduces Akshay Kumar's character 'Veer Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has been hogging the limelight ever since the project was announced and Katrina's latest post from the sets of the film will get you all the more excited! Katrina sure knows how to keep the audience on their toes.

Adding to the excitement, the actor, who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for the film, decided to treat fans by introducing her co-star 'Veer' on social media. Katrina shared a photo of a name badge with 'Veer Sooryavanshi' written on it. From the post it seems like Akshay's character in the film is called Veer Sooryavanshi.

Katrina shared the click with a caption that read, "Now Shooting #sooryavanshi #onset." After the success of 'Simmba' and 'Singham', Rohit Shetty has expanded his cop universe with 'Sooryavanshi'. Akshay's entry was teased in the climax of 'Simmba' as an Anti-Terror Squad chief.

This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project. In March, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film. In the poster, Akshay was seen donning the garb of a police officer with a revolver in his hand.

The cop-thriller will bring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh together for cameos. Ranveer has already left for Hyderabad where he'll be shooting for his scenes in the film. 'Sooryavanshi' is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, next year and also features Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, and others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

