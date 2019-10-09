A Summer’s Day Disco returns in 2020 with iconic names

After this Summer's rip-roaring success, A Summer's Day Disco returns in 2020 with a sensational line-up featuring some of the most iconic names and sounds in the history of music.

KC and the Sunshine Band; Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat. Al McKay; Boney M and The Australian BEE GEES Show all features on A Summer's Day Disco 2020 line-up.

Due to the overwhelming success of A Summer's Day Disco at The Mount earlier this year, the show will hit the road in 2020 to take in four of the country's most iconic summer spots.

The touring music extravaganza, presented by Neptune Entertainment, will be held on Wednesday, January 8 at Trust Power Bay Park in Mount Maunganui; Thursday, January 9 at Park Island in Napier; Saturday, January 11 at TSB Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth and Sunday, January 12 at Hagley Park in Christchurch.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday, October 16 at 7.00 pm from www.neptuneentertainment.co.nz

The star-studded line-up has been carefully handpicked by Neptune Entertainment to include some of the most successful names of the 70s, 80s, and 90s, with all of those featured still among the most popular old school, acts in the business.

They include…

KC and The Sunshine Band: The chart-topping band's hits include 'That's the Way (I Like It)', 'Get Down Tonight', and '(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty'. With over four decades of success, the group (led by Harry Wayne 'KC' Casey) has been in a state of constant renewal in their niche of cultural relevancy–thanks in part to their music being featured in numerous motion picture soundtracks, television shows, and national advertising campaigns.

For true fans of American funk music and disco, Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat. Al McKay is a phenomenon, absolutely not to be missed. Built around the band's legendary guitarist Al McKay, the current incarnation of Earth Wind and Fire consists of a group of top Los Angeles studio and road musicians. Performing hit after hit ('September', 'Let's Groove', 'Shining Star', 'Boogie Wonderland') of the super group's material in the original keys with the original feel, they offer a stunning demonstration of a living, vital performance.

Returning to New Zealand is Boney M with original member, the legendary Maizie Williams. Boney M's name and music - a mix of reggae, disco, funk, gospel, soul, and rock - has maintained its star-studded track through our consciousness, with an endless stream of unforgettable, sensational hits. The band has sold around 100 million records worldwide. Their hits include 'Daddy Cool', 'Ma Baker', 'Sunny', 'Rasputin', 'Mary's Boy Child – Oh My Lord' and 'Rivers of Babylon'.

With more than 20 years performing 6,000 shows in 50 countries around the world, The Australian Bee Gees Show has performed to over one million fans. A Tribute to the Bee Gees – one of the most successful and adored acts in musical history - is recreated with fans hearing hits like, 'Staying Alive', 'You Should Be Dancing', 'How Deep Is Your Love', and 'Jive Talkin''. The performers' authentic take on the trio's clothes, style and moves showcase five decades of the Gibb brother's success as rock and disco legends, while audiences groove to their memorable music and are immersed in the disco era. Secure your spot in the sun at the 2020 'A Summer's Day Disco' now!

A Summer's Day Disco - Presented by Neptune Entertainment and The Breeze:

Wednesday, January 8 at Trust Power Bay Park in Mount Maunganui

Thursday, January 9 at Park Island in Napier

Saturday, January 11 at TSB Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth

Sunday, January 12 at Hagley Park in Christchurch