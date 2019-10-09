Daveed Diggs in talks for Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' remake

Actor-singer Daveed Diggs is in negotiations to take on the role of Sebastian, the Jamaican crab, in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid". Diggs is best known for starring in Lin Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" for which he won a Grammy Award and Tony Award. He has also featured in films such as "Blindspotting", which he also wrote and produced, and "Wonder".

Halle Bailey will be essaying the role of Ariel, a part made famous by Jodi Benson in the 1989 original, reported Variety. The story follows mermaid Ariel who falls for human prince Eric. She saves him from drowning and then makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to exchange her voice for legs in order for a chance to make him love her.

Rob Marshall is directing the live-action film from a script by David Magee. He is also producing alongside Marc Platt, John DeLuca and Miranda. The film's cast also includes Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay, while Melissa McCarthy is playing Ariel's evil aunt Ursula. Javier Bardem is on board to play King Triton.

