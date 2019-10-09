Len Wiseman to direct 'John Wick' spin-off 'Ballerina'

"John Wick" spin-off "Ballerina" has found its director in Len Wiseman. The movie centres on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family, reported Deadline.

Shay Hatten, the scribe of Keanu Reeves-starrer "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum", has penned the script. The female assassin, who is trained in ballet, was glimpsed in "Parabellum". At this point, there is no clarity whether Reeves will appear in the spin-off.

The actor, however, will serve as executive producer on the project, which will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski.

