International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Len Wiseman to direct 'John Wick' spin-off 'Ballerina'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 09-10-2019 12:18 IST
Len Wiseman to direct 'John Wick' spin-off 'Ballerina'

"John Wick" spin-off "Ballerina" has found its director in Len Wiseman. The movie centres on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family, reported Deadline.

Shay Hatten, the scribe of Keanu Reeves-starrer "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum", has penned the script. The female assassin, who is trained in ballet, was glimpsed in "Parabellum". At this point, there is no clarity whether Reeves will appear in the spin-off.

The actor, however, will serve as executive producer on the project, which will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019