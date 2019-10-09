MoUs with Foreign Broadcasters in Radio, Television field approved by Cabinet

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given ex-post facto approval for the MoUs between India and Foreign Broadcasters in the field of Radio and Television.

Benefits:

The MoUs with the Foreign Broadcasters will help:

Public broadcaster in exploring new visions;

New Strategies to address the demands of new technologies and stiff competition;

Media liberalization; and

Globalization.

Major Impact:

Broadcasting of programs to be obtained through mutual exchange, co-production will lead to equity and inclusiveness among viewers/listeners of DD and AIR. Exchanges of technical Know-how, expertise, and training of manpower would help the public broadcaster to meet the emerging challenges in the field of broadcasting.

