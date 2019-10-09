International Development News
Explosions shake Syria's Ras al Ain on Turkish border - CNN Turk

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 09-10-2019 18:57 IST
Several large explosions on Wednesday rocked the northeast Syrian town of Ras al Ain, on the border across from the Turkish town of Ceylanpinar, a CNN Turk reporter said, adding that the sound of planes could he heard above.

He said smoke could be seen rising from buildings in Ras al Ain. As the blasts occurred, President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had launched its planned military operation in northeast Syria.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
