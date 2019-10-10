Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Ozzy Osbourne says he's recovering,'not dying,' but again postpones tour

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne on Wednesday postponed his solo European tour for a second time but insisted that he was not dying or retiring despite a year of bad health. "I'm not dying; I am recovering. It's just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would," the former Black Sabbath frontman, 70, said in a video posted on his social media accounts. 'Two Popes' filmmakers hope Pope Francis is amused

Director Fernando Meirelles is a fan of Pope Francis but says his new film, which tries to get into the head of the Argentine pontiff, also shows some of his weaknesses. "The Two Popes" is based on the story of Pope Benedict's 2013 dramatic retirement from the papacy and the ascendancy of Pope Francis and imagines some of the conversations the two men might have had. 'South Park' creators offer mocking 'apology' to China over episode

The creators of satirical animated series "South Park" issued a mocking "apology" to China after media reports that episodes of the show were no longer available on some Chinese websites. The "Band in China" episode released on Oct. 2 critiqued China's policies on free speech as well as the efforts of Hollywood to shape its movie and television content in recent years to avoid angering censors in the vast Chinese market.

