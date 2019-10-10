International Development News
Dominique Jackson, Eric Johnson join 'American Gods' S3

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 10-10-2019 10:27 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@americangodsus)

Dominique Jackson and Eric Johnson have boarded the third season of "American Gods" as recurring guest stars. According to The Wrap, the duo join other newcomers Marilyn Manson, Blythe Danner, Herizen Guardiola and new series regular Ashley Reyes in the Starz show.

"American Gods", based on Neil Gaiman's fantasy novel of the same name, revolves around a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology. Produced by Fremantle, the series is developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green.

COUNTRY : United States
