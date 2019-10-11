Yami Gautam turns showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock at LMIFW

Actor Yami Gautam on Thursday turned muse for Falguni Shane Peacock as the designer duo paid homage to the era of the '70s at FDCI presents Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. The actor walked the ramp to a live music band playing Maroon5's smash hit track "Girls Like You".

With her hair tied back, Yami looked every bit resplendent in a multi-colour off-shoulder dress. "Wearing their creations and designs is always on the wishlist of everyone. I can say that on behalf of the entire industry. The reason is Falguni and Shane's creativity, designs and the thought they put into creating them.

"This is the first time I'm walking for them and I was really excited but also nervous because you don't want anything to go wrong," she said during the post show conference. Yami said she felt comfortable in the designer duo's creation.

"It is a huge relief for anyone walking as the showstopper when you feel comfortable in what you are wearing. That is the most important thing. When you effortlessly just sway in with the outfit, then it becomes a part of you." The designers unveiled their pret collection at the show that revisited the era of rock-n-roll in 1970s with an added touch of future to their silhouettes.

The dresses were adorned with a heavy dose of embellishments, prints and sequence work with a tad bit play of feather work. The duo made a splash with a colour palette that had bold hues like poppy red, twilight purple, moss green, turquoise, Kelly green, and softer tones like those of pool blue, ceramic, mint green and yolk yellow.

