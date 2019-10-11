Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Stories through his music': Jose Jose fans pay tribute to Mexican singer

Waving white roses, singing ballads and clutching portraits of a dapper man in a tuxedo, thousands of fans paid tribute to late pop crooner Jose Jose on Wednesday at a music-filled ceremony in Mexico City. Born Jose Romula Sosa Ortiz, the singer known for romantic ballads that captivated Latin America for more than half a century died last month in Miami at age 71. Ozzy Osbourne says he's recovering,'not dying,' but again postpones tour

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne on Wednesday postponed his solo European tour for a second time but insisted that he was not dying or retiring despite a year of bad health. "I'm not dying; I am recovering. It's just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would," the former Black Sabbath frontman, 70, said in a video posted on his social media accounts. Sienna Miller faces every mother's worst nightmare in 'grueling' new role

Portraying a single mother whose teenage daughter suddenly disappears in "American Woman" was a "grueling" role for Sienna Miller that forced the British-American actress to imagine her worst nightmare. Miller plays Debra, a 32-year old supermarket cashier whose daughter Bridget, a mother herself, fails to return home after a night out. NBA, 'South Park' episodes spotlight Hollywood's China dilemma

China's removal of animated comedy "South Park" from online sites just as it dropped U.S. basketball broadcasts highlighted a tension familiar to Hollywood studios - the need to please Chinese authorities in order to reach the country's vast audience. Media companies count on ticket sales in China, which is projected to become the world's largest movie market next year, to bolster their bottom lines. And some films, such as recent Oscar winner "Green Book," rely on Chinese investment to make it to the big screen. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new U.S. charges in groping case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial on charges of groping a woman at a Manhattan bar was postponed Thursday as prosecutors revealed they had brought new charges against him in connection with another incident. Gooding is expected to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday to enter a plea to the new charges, which are not yet public, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. Gingers Unite: Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry promote mental health

The doorbell rings to the tune of the British national anthem "God Save the Queen", and Prince Harry opens the door to find Ed Sheeran on the threshold. Both men have red hair and beards. "It's like looking in the mirror," the prince quips before ushering the pop star inside.

