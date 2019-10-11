Lee Mvtthews announces tour ahead of 'Bones' album release

Rising stars of New Zealand electronic music Lee Mvtthews announce a seven-date tour ahead of the release of their long-awaited debut album Bones, which is set to drop on 1 November. The Bones Release Tour kicks off in Dunedin on 5 November makes its way up the country before wrapping up with a huge pre-Christmas show at Studio the Venue in Auckland on 21 December.

"This is going to be a massive summer and we can't wait to kick it off with our album release shows all over New Zealand," says Graham Mvtthews.

"We're working on putting together some really special shows with some of our favorite DJs in support," adds Tom Lee.

Tickets go on sale now at leemvtthews.com.

2019 is the year that Lee Mvtthews went from being one of the most promising acts in New Zealand electronic music to take their place as established and in-demand producers and DJs. They have the #1 song on dance radio in New Zealand with the title track from the album, they've just won the best track and best artist at the 2019 Georgies (George FM awards).

Lee Mvtthews are summer festival faves, with R&V and Homegrown just added to their summer schedule. But the best way to experience Lee Mvtthews is at one of their own high intensity live shows, with a track upon track of absolute bangers making up their full-length sets. Their recent headline shows have all sold out, so don't snooze on this tour.

Lee Mvtthews

Bones Release Tour

Dunedin

5 November - Forbury Park Raceway

with Melt, Mylen, Liftance & Tollo

Queenstown

9 November - Yonderwith Sin & Sly Chaos

Palmerston North

14 November - Secret Location

with Yancey, Sammie & Thomo

Christchurch

7 December - Hide

with CSM B2B Holistic, Sin & Witters

Hamilton

14 December - Secret Location

with Yancey, Wumbo, Sammie Cheff & Tellah

Tauranga

20 December - Totara Street

with Kidku and more TBA

Auckland

21 December - Studio The Venue

with Aroha, Trei, Twenty Two, We Mouve Sound System