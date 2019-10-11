Elisabeth Moss in talks to join Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins'

Actor Elisabeth Moss is in negotiations to star in Taika Waititi's upcoming venture "Next Goal Wins". The sports dramedy, featuring Michael Fassbender in the lead, is based on the 2014 British documentary of the same name by from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story follows the national football team of American Samoa and their coach, Thomas Rongen, as they try to transform from perennial losers into a FIFA World Cup-qualifying outfit. Fassbender is set to play the coach. The project reunites Waititi with Fox Searchlight after upcoming anti-hate satire "Jojo Rabbit".

Waititi will be directing "Next Goal Wins", before he starts working on Marvel's "Thor: Love & Thunder".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)