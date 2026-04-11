British Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised Pakistan's pivotal role in the West Asia ceasefire negotiations during a call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The leaders stressed the need for an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz ahead of critical US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, engaging international attention.

Downing Street's report underscored the UK's backing for ongoing peace processes, acknowledging the enduring ties with Pakistan. Concluding his Gulf tour, Starmer emphasized the necessity of stronger defense and economic partnerships with regional allies, reflecting the conflict's widespread impact on the global economy.

Starmer criticized domestic repercussions of geopolitical actions, specifically targeting former US President Trump's policies. As US Vice President J D Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf arrived in Pakistan for the high-stakes dialogues, global leaders remain focused on finding a resolution to the escalating tension that affects international economic stability.