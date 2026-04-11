Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Cong, Left, now its TMC's turn: Modi at Jangipur rally.
PTI | Jangipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:21 IST
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Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Cong, Left, now its TMC's turn: Modi at Jangipur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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