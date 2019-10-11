Thank you for inspiring us: Bollywood celebs to Amitabh Bachchan on 77th birthday

As Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 on Friday, a host of film fraternity members hailed the megastar as an inspirational figure in the industry and extended their best wishes to him. Once known as the Angry Young Man of Indian cinema, Bachchan has been a force to reckon with in the Hindi film industry with countless critically-acclaimed performances in films such as "Deewar", "Zanjeer", "Sholay" and "Mr. Natwarlal", among many others.

A recipient of four National Awards and fifteen Filmfare trophies, Bachchan also completes five decades in Hindi cinema this year. His first film, Khwaja Ahmad Abbas-directed "Saat Hindustani", was released in 1969. Last month, Bachchan was named the Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient for the year 2018 for his contribution to the Indian film industry.

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were among the Bollywood celebrities who wished Bachchan happy birthday. Rao compared Bachchan with the mythological figure, Guru Dronacharya, and said all the others actor are his students in the industry.

"Happy birthday my dearest @SrBachchan sir. You’re our Guru Dronacharya and we all are Eklavyas. We have learnt so much from you sir. Keep inspiring us," he wrote on Twitter. Farhan posted, "Happy birthday Amit uncle. @SrBachchan .. lots of love."

"Wish you many happy returns of the day Amitji, @SrBachchan" tweeted Ajay. Mangeshkar said, "Namaskar Amit ji. Lots of wishes to you on your birthday. I pray that you cross 100 and always enjoy a good health. @SrBachchan"

Shatrughan Sinha, Bachchan's co-star from films such as "Dostana", "Shaan" and "Naseeb", also greeted the megastar. "Happy & loving birthday wishes for our very dear friend, from struggle days, the nation's favourite icon ‘personality in totality’ @SrBachchan. He was branded as India's 1st 'Angry Young Man' for his intense personality in 'Zanjeer', 'Deewar', 'Trishul', 'Kaala Patthar' and 'Laawaris'."

Actors Anushka Sharma and Anil Kapoor also posted birthday messages for Bachchan on the microblogging site. "Happy Birthday @SrBachchan . Thank you for being you and being this fabulous and amazing and such an icon to look up to. You are a true, true legend," wrote Anushka.

Anil said, "Happy Birthday, @SrBachchan. Lucky to have performed live with you not at one but at two world tours. Whether it was a packed stadium or a small venue, the energetic, full power performance was always consistent! Your life and work is and always will be an inspiration for all!" Anupam Kher also extended his wishes to Bachchan. The two have acted together in "Hum", "Aaj Ka Arjun" and "Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan".

"Respected Amit ji. Happy birthday. May God fulfil your every wish. Got to learn a lot from you. Pray to God to grant you a long and healthy life. Happy birthday respect @SrBachchan ji. May God give you all the happiness in the world," he tweeted.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, dearest Amitji! Wishing you great health, great health and more great health... all the rest you have. Love you to the moon and back... @SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan

Suneil Shetty hailed Bachchan as a man "who has inspired a generation of actors with his skill, grace and panache". "Lots of love & good health amitji @SrBachchan HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan" he added.

Lyricist and Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, tweeted, "#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan Respected Amit ji, by making life an art, you have inspired many. Best wishes for long life and good health. Wish you a wonderful birthday Amitji." Actor Sonu Sood wrote, "Happy birthday @SrBachchan sir. Thanks for inspiring millions, I am one of them too. Love you loads sir." PTI RB CORR SHD

