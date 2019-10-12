Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh to reteam for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Kartik Aaryan will be reuniting with his "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" co-star Sunny Singh for his upcoming film "Pati Patni Aur Woh". Kartik took to Instagram to share the news.

"Sonu ke Titu aa rahe hain #ChintuTyagi se milne.. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' mein. (Sonu's Titu is coming to meet Chunti Tyagi in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh')," the actor captioned a picture of him with Sunny. "Pati Patni Aur Woh", also featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey, is an adaptation of 1978 BR Chopra drama of the same name.

Mudassar Aziz is directing the movie. T-Series is producing the film in association with BR Studios.

