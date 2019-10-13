Chance the Rapper set as 'SNL' host and musical guest

International Development News
PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 13-10-2019 11:35 IST
Chance the Rapper Image Credit: ANI

Chance the Rapper will be handling twin duty on "Saturday Night Live" as the host and musical guest. NBC's late-night sketch programme made the announcement for the October 26 episode during this week's show hosted by David Harbour with musical guest Camila Cabello, reported Deadline.

Chance previously hosted "SNL" in 2017 when Eminem served as the musical guest. This is his first time pulling a double role. He joins the list of "SNL" host-musical guests that includes Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Mick Jagger, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, among others.

COUNTRY : United States
