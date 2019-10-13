Raymond Lee to star in 'Prodigal Son'

Raymond Lee is set to star in a recurring role in Fox's new drama series "Prodigal Son". The show is touted as a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and darkly comedic tone.

Lee of "Here and Now" fame will play Ainsley Whitley's boyfriend, reported Deadline. Halston Sage stars as Ainsley. "Prodigal Son" is written by Chris Feder and Sam Sklaver, and directed by Lee Toland Krieger.

Lee will next be seen in "Top Gun: Maverick" opposite Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly.

