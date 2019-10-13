Mandy Moore teams up with 'This Is Us' showrunners for drama based on her early career

Mandy Moore is set to executive produce drama "90s Popstar" for ABC in collaboration with "This Is Us" showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. According to Deadline, the show inspired by Moore's early career as a singer centers on a family from small-town Florida who must adapt to their extraordinary new reality when their teenage daughter goes from aspiring singer to pop superstar practically overnight.

Amanda Lasher is attached to write and executive produce the project along with Moore, Aptaker, and Berger. Marc Webb is directing the show, while 20th Century Fox Television is producing it.

Moore currently stars on NBC's hit family drama "This Is Us", which has already been renewed through the 2021-22 season.

