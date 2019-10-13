Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Sienna Miller faces every mother's worst nightmare in 'grueling' new role

Portraying a single mother whose teenage daughter suddenly disappears in "American Woman" was a "grueling" role for Sienna Miller that forced the British-American actress to imagine her worst nightmare. Miller plays Debra, a 32-year old supermarket cashier whose daughter Bridget, a mother herself, fails to return home after a night out. NBA, 'South Park' episodes spotlight Hollywood's China dilemma

China's removal of animated comedy "South Park" from online sites just as it dropped U.S. basketball broadcasts highlighted a tension familiar to Hollywood studios - the need to please Chinese authorities in order to reach the country's vast audience. Media companies count on ticket sales in China, which is projected to become the world's largest movie market next year, to bolster their bottom lines. And some films, such as recent Oscar winner "Green Book," rely on Chinese investment to make it to the big screen. Shark Tank star's wife now facing fine, not jail time, after Canada fatal boat crash

The wife of Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary is now facing a fine and no jail time after she was charged with careless operation of a vehicle following a boat crash that caused two deaths and three injuries, Canadian prosecutors said on Friday. Linda O'Leary was charged two weeks ago for the crash, which took place in late August in Muskoka, a part of Ontario popular for its lakeside cottages.

