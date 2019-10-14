Animated series on Manchester City soccer team in the works

English Premier League champions Manchester City are getting an animated series, which will take the soccer team's young fans inside its training academy. Titled "Sky Blue Academy", the series will revolve around a diverse group of boys and girls living and playing at the soccer team's training academy.

Singapore-based media company August Media Holdings, Filipino media group Synergy88 Entertainment, and Spain's Minoria Absoluta are collaborating on the show. "We are getting together with Manchester City to create a show inspired by their academy. We are creating a show where football stitches these friends together. It's about relationships, how you play as a team, and the fun they have living together," August Media Holdings', Jyotirmoy Saha told Variety.

The target audience for the series is 8-to-11-year-olds, and it will run to 26 episodes of 22-minutes apiece. The makers are planning a 2022 premiere.

