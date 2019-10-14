I benefited from white privilege: Charlize Theron on growing up in South Africa during Apartheid

Hollywood star Charlize Theron recalled growing up in South Africa during the Apartheid era saying as a white person she "benefited" from the system of institutionalised racial segregation that existed from 1948 until the early 1990s. During a discussion with actor David Oyelowo at the annual fundraiser for Nigerian children’s educational and health program GEANCO, Theron said her aim is make the younger generation believe in unity.

"I obviously am a white person who benefited from my white privilege. I grew up during the Apartheid era, I benefited from it. These children (today) were all born post-Apartheid era. I feel like it's my duty to not let them forget and to also let them know that there is (unity), that I am with them, that we are all standing together," she said. Talking about her philanthropy work in South Africa, Theron added, "A lot of those kids do not know who I am. Strangely, they always know that I am South African. And that’s heaven. It’s amazing to be around your sisters and to have that be the thing they know about you. It’s always moved me so much when they run up to me and say, ‘Hey, sissy!'"

GEANCO co-founder Afam Onyema, Scott Eastwood, Evan Ross, Brian J White and Charlie Barnett were also present at the event.

