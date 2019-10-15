Pharrell Williams regrets controversial 2013 track 'Blurred Lines'

Singer Pharrell Williams has distanced himself from his 2013 single "Blurred Lines", which had provoked a huge controversy for its misogynistic lyrics. The track was a collaboration between Williams and Robin Thicke. It was slammed by many for its objectionable portrayal of women in the video and some believed it encouraged date rape culture.

In a profile piece with GQ, the 46-year-old musician opened up about the backlash he had received for the song. Williams said initially he was not able to understand the uproar because there were many women who liked the song. "So when there started to be an issue with it, lyrically, I was, like, 'What are you talking about?' There are women who really like the song and connect to the energy that just gets you up. And I know you want it, women sing those kinds of lyrics all the time. So it's like, 'What's rapey about that?'

"And then I realized that there are men who use that same language when taking advantage of a woman, and it doesn't matter that that's not my behavior. Or the way I think about things. It just matters how it affects women. And I was like, 'Got it. I get it. Cool'," he said. Williams said in the aftermath of the backlash, his mind opened up to "what was actually being said in the song and how it could make someone feel". He added that there was also a realization about "chauvinist culture" in society.

"Hadn't realized that. I didn't realize that some of my songs catered to that. So that blew my mind," the singer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)