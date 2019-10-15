International Development News
Keep the love flowing: Shah Rukh on clocking 39mn followers on Twitter

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 15-10-2019 14:50 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans for their love and positivity after he crossed 39 million followers on Twitter. The 53-year-old actor expressed gratitude toward his tribe on the microblogging site.

"Keep the love flowing. Keep the positivity multiplying. Keep yourself happy... always. Everything is as beautiful as you want to see it. Love you all," Shah Rukh wrote, alongside a selfie. He was recently in Riyadh to participate in the Saudi Arabia film industry event Joy Forum, where he met action legends Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme, and "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.

Shah Rukh is one of the most followed Indian personalities on Twitter.

COUNTRY : India
