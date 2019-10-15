Keeley Hawes to star in 'Finding Alice'

Keeley Hawes is set to play the title role in "Finding Alice", a dark comic drama set at ITV. The series will see the "Bodyguard" star in the role of a woman who loses her husband in a freak accident only to find he has left her to unravel a trail of secrets, reported Variety.

Hawes created the project with writer-director Roger Goldby and Simon Nye. "I am absolutely delighted to be working with the brilliant Simon Nye and the hugely talented Roger Goldby on a project that means so much to all of us.

"I have been a huge fan of Nicola Shindler for many years, and I'm thrilled to be working with her at last on 'Finding Alice'," she said. Goldby will direct the first three episodes, with Juliet May of "Motherland" fame helming the remainder.

Nicola Shindler's Red Production Company is producing in association with Goldby's Bright Pictures TV, Nye's ITV-backed Genial Productions, and Hawes' recently minted Buddy Club Productions. Hawes, Nye and Goldby are also attached as executive producers.

Production on the six-part series will start early next year.

