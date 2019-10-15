Entertainment News Summary: Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. among nominees for Rock Hall of Fame

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. among nominees for Rock Hall of Fame

Late pop superstar Whitney Houston, rock group Dave Matthews Band and murdered hip-hop artist The Notorious B.I.G. landed among first-time nominees announced on Tuesday for possible induction in 2020 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A total of 16 nominees were revealed, spanning genres from pop to rap, electronica and heavy metal. Others nominated for the first time included 1980s pop/rock singer Pat Benatar, Irish rock group Thin Lizzy, and grunge band Soundgarden, whose lead singer Chris Cornell died in 2017. Authorities ruled his death a suicide. Vietnam pulls DreamWorks' 'Abominable' film over the South China Sea map

Vietnam has pulled DreamWorks' animated film "Abominable" from cinemas over a scene featuring a map that shows China's unilaterally declared "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea, state media reported on Monday. The U-shaped line is a feature used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea, including large swathes of what Vietnam regards as its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions. Kimono runway show lights up Tokyo fashion week

Rock met kimonos as Tokyo kicked off its fashion week with a dazzling runway show that puts a modern twist on the traditional Japanese garment. Models hit the runway in kimono-inspired outfits ranging from colorful shoulderless minidresses with tall boots to full-length animation-print kimonos with traditional "geta" clogs, as rock star-turned-designer Yoshiki played the piano. Scorsese says he wanted to 'enrich' past De Niro work with 'The Irishman'

Martin Scorsese reunites with Robert De Niro in "The Irishman", a 3-1/2 hour long mob drama the acclaimed director said he chose to do with his frequent collaborator to build on their past work together rather than replicate it. Set over several decades, "The Irishman" looks at a Pennsylvania organized crime family with Oscar winners De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in the main roles. Prince William and wife Kate meet Imran Khan, Pakistan's PM and friend of Diana

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Tuesday met Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former international cricket star who the prince played cricket with in London as a child. The royal couple, on a five-day visit, also toured a school and a national park in the capital Islamabad where they chatted with children and admired their drawings. 'Joker' remains Box Office ruler with $55 million

Joaquin Phoenix is king of the North American box office once again as "Joker" scores an easy victory in its second weekend with $55 million at 4,374 sites. "Joker" dominated a trio of new entries with the animated comedy "The Addams Family" leading the rest of the pack with $30.3 million at 4,007 venues, topping forecasts. Will Smith's "Gemini Man" wound up under expectations with $20.5 million at 3,642 locations. Adam DeVine's artificial intelligence comedy "Jexi" generated little interest with $3.1 million at 2,332 screens. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr to plead not guilty to new charges in groping case: lawyer

Cuba Gooding Jr will plead not guilty on Tuesday to new charges brought by Manhattan prosecutors who previously accused the actor of groping a woman at a bar, his lawyer said. Gooding was charged with one misdemeanor count of forcible touching in June after an unidentified woman said the actor had touched her breasts in a Manhattan bar. He has denied the allegation and faces a maximum sentence of up to a year in prison if found guilty.

