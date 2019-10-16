'Will & Grace' final season premiere advanced to October 24

The final season of sitcom "Will & Grace" has moved up to an October 24 slot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the NBC pulled "Sunnyside" from its original spot after the comedy, starring Kal Penn, underperformed on air.

"Will & Grace" will now debut at 9.30 pm instead of its previous midseason airing. The 11th season of the show, fronted by Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, will have an 18-episode run. This is its third chapter since the show was revived in 2017.

After one more airing on Thursday, "Sunnyside", co-created by Penn, the remainder of the show's run will be shifted to NBC.com, the NBC app and other digital platforms. Interestingly, the network ordered an additional episode to increase the series' total for the first season to 11.

