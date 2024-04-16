Sakamoto Days Chapter 163 Potential Plotlines, Release Details and More

Sakamoto Days Chapter 163 is set for release on Sunday, April 21, 2024. As the story progresses into Sakamoto Days Chapter 163, the narrative focuses on Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Akao, who is presently in X's form, as they continue their risky escape through the museum. This upcoming chapter promises to delve deeper into X's layered personalities and explore Akao's true motives, aiming to provide insights into their shared history and the precariousness of their futures.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 162 Recap

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 162, the storyline begins with Sakamoto heading towards the Underground Special Exhibition’s Vault at the museum, searching for a shortcut. Concurrently, Wu Tang, stationed on a rooftop, reaches out to Sakamoto via a phone call to discuss X, who they suspect is suffering from multiple personality disorder. The plot thickens with Nagumo and X, where Nagumo notices X's behaviors eerily reflecting those of Akao, which confuses him. During a confrontation, Sei, the JAA Chairman, commands Nagumo to eliminate X. In a twist, Akao in X's form intervenes and suggests she be killed again if she's problematic. Before Sei can act, Sakamoto intervenes, leading to a brief interaction among the trio. Akao reveals she placed a bounty on Sakamoto's head, hoping he would end X, unaware of Sakamoto's current incapacity due to his changed lifestyle. The chapter concludes with the museum’s security being triggered, forcing the group to find another escape route, leading them to a different floor.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 163: What to Expect

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 163, the storyline will concentrate on Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Akao as they navigate the complexities of their escape from museum security. This chapter is expected to present new challenges for the trio as they attempt to avoid capture within the confines of the museum.

The central theme of Sakamoto Days Chapter 163 will focus on further exploration of X's complex identity. Details about X's psychological state and his multiple personalities are anticipated to be a key element. This could involve conflicts or revelations about X's past that impact current events, particularly involving Akao's actions and decisions.

Akao's strategic intentions are also set to be a major plot point in Sakamoto Days Chapter 163. The story will explore her motives and the depth of her plans concerning both Sakamoto and X. Her interactions in X's guise could reveal significant backstory elements or her long-term goals.

Additionally, the aftermath of the security breach will play a crucial role in Sakamoto Days Chapter 163. The response from museum security or possibly other antagonistic forces might introduce new threats to Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Akao. This development is expected to add a layer of tension and urgency to their escape, compelling them to confront unexpected dangers as they move deeper into or possibly out of the museum.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 163 Release Time

Sakamoto Days Chapter 163 will be available globally on MangaPlus and Viz Media at the following times:

PT: 7 AM, Sunday, April 21

CT: 9 AM, Sunday, April 21

ET: 10 AM, Sunday, April 21

GMT: 3 PM, Sunday, April 21

CET: 4 PM, Sunday, April 21

IST: 8:30 PM, Sunday, April 21

PHT: 11 PM, Sunday, April 21

ACST: 1:30 AM, Monday, April 22

Fans worldwide can look forward to accessing the latest chapter as per the scheduled release times.

