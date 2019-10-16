'The Addams Family' sequel in works, to release in 2021

The members of "The Addams Family" are returning for a sequel, which is scheduled to be released in 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM Studios announced the part two after the CG-animated film opened to an encouraging USD 30.3 million at the North American box office on its early Halloween entry.

The details about the new project are sparse, but the film will hit the screens on October 22, 2021. "We always knew this piece of great IP was worthy of bringing back to the big screen," Jonathan Glickman, president of MGM's Motion Picture Group, said revealing that a sequel was virtually a done deal.

The film has star-studded voice cast led by Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron, along with Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, and Bette Midler.

