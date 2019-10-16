Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Ending speculations about her next venture with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Alia Bhat on Wednesday announced the she said that she has been roped in for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' The film is set slated to hit the silver screens on September 11, 2020.

This project will see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Ltd for this film. Alia shared the news on her Twitter handle and wrote, "A name you've heard a story you haven't. #GangubaiKathiawadi This ones going to be special!! Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, releasing 11 September 2020."

Earlier Alia was supposed to star opposite Bollywood's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Salman Khan for 'Inshallah.' However, the film was shelved last month following creative differences between the director and Salman. (ANI)

