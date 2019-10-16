Alia Bhatt to star in Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', to release Sept 11, 2020

Alia Bhatt is set to headline Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and the film will release on September 11, 2020. According to the makers, Bhansali will co-produce the film with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

The announcement comes a month after Alia said she would be working with the celebrated filmmaker "very soon". Directed by Bhansali, "In-shaa-allah", starring Alia and Salman Khan, could not come to fruition as the project was shelved in August.

The movie, which was a co-production between Salman and Bhansali's banners, would have marked the director-actor duo's first collaboration in two decades where Salman was supposed to play the lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)