Alia Bhatt to star in Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', to release Sept 11, 2020

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 16-10-2019 16:11 IST
Alia Bhatt is set to headline Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and the film will release on September 11, 2020. According to the makers, Bhansali will co-produce the film with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

The announcement comes a month after Alia said she would be working with the celebrated filmmaker "very soon". Directed by Bhansali, "In-shaa-allah", starring Alia and Salman Khan, could not come to fruition as the project was shelved in August.

The movie, which was a co-production between Salman and Bhansali's banners, would have marked the director-actor duo's first collaboration in two decades where Salman was supposed to play the lead.

COUNTRY : India
