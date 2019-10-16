Wentworth Season 8 update, Season 9 to mark end to Australian series

Wentworth Season 8 is one of the highly-anticipated television series in Australia and fans are ardently looking forward to its release. The viewers in Australia have tremendously enjoyed Season 7 till the end of July 2019. However, here we have a bad news for the viewers who dream for the series to continue for years.

Previous updates claimed that the series would continue to be aired until 2021. However, Now To Love has given a confirmation that Wentworth Season 9 will mark the end to the Australian television drama programme.

As we all know Wentworth Season 8 will be aired during the mid of 2020, it was expected that the series makers were planning to end the series with Season 9, as they had previously declared that the series would be aired until 2021. The upcoming season was said to be consisting of 20 episodes and with all these, the Australian television drama programme will complete a total of 100 episodes.

The filming for the final 20 episodes will resume shortly in what will be the show's final batch of episodes. "There are 20 episodes spread over two seasons," Foxtel Executive Director of TV Brian Walsh recently told TV Tonight. Those episodes will be spread over two seasons.

"We've got some interesting names to announce who will be part of Wentworth's final two seasons. We're really happy with the team we've assembled. That will take the series to 9 seasons expected to conclude on air in 2021," Walsh said.

On the other hand, the avid viewers are quite interested to know what happened to The Freak (Fucking Adelaide actress Pamela Rabe) when they came to know she is alive. Let us remind you that the executive producer, Jo Porter earlier teased that the corpse buried in the box was of Joan Ferguson's. In another way, Jo Porter gave a hint that The Freak is very much alive till date.

Wentworth Season 8 does not have an official airing date. But it is expected to be premiered during the mid of 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.