'Iron Fist' Star Jessica Henwick boards 'Matrix 4'

"Iron Fist" breakout Jessica Henwick is the latest addition to the cast of Keanu Reeves-starrer "Matrix 4". Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, will write and helm the new project.

According to Variety, the details of Henwick's character has not yet been disclosed by Warner Bros. Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity.

"Aquaman" star Yahya Abdul-Mateen will star in the film in one of the lead roles. Neil Patrick Harris has also boarded the cast in an undisclosed role. Plot details are currently unknown.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Lana Wachowski. She is also attached to produce with Grant Hill.

Warner Bros Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will back the movie. The first, "Matrix", released in 1999 followed by "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions", depicted a dystopian future where artificial beings have taken over humanity, which is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality, called the Matrix.

The trilogy collectively earned over USD 1.6 billion worldwide.

