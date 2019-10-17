Liam Hemsworth going slow in relationship with Maddison Brown

Actor Liam Hemsworth is going slow in building a relationship with his new girlfriend Maddison Brown after going through a bad divorce with Miley Cyrus. Two months after announcing the highly publicized divorce, Hemsworth found himself smitten with his new lover. The two were recently spotted enjoying an intimate lunch and holding hands in the subway in New York City. Apart from the lunch, the duo was also spotted kissing each other in the city.

Although the couple has been spotted indulging in PDA at public places, a source close to Hemsworth told People that "Liam is taking it slow, but he's definitely interested in her." Another unnamed source told People that the two met through mutual friends.

"They have only known each other for a few weeks but are getting on great," said the source. "Both being Aussies, their love for the beach and the fact that they share careers has bonded them."

On the other hand, pop icon Miley Cyrus has been vocal about her relationship status. The singer has entered in a relationship with Australian musician Cody Simpson. (ANI)

