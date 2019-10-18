Tilda Swinton to head Marrakech Film Festival jury

British actor-producer Tilda Swinton is set to serve as the jury president at the 2019 Marrakech Film Festival. The Oscar-winner follows James Gray, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and Milos Forman as president of the film event which is scheduled to takes place in Morocco from November 28 to December 7, reported Variety.

"It is my honor to serve the exceptional festival of Marrakech as president of the jury this year. "The State of Cinema knows no boundary and the prospect of joining with my comrades from around our planet to discover and celebrate work from all her continents is a privilege and joy for which I am sincerely grateful and to which I look forward immensely," said Swinton.

The Marrakech festival is run by a foundation presided by Morocco's Prince Moulay Rachid, the brother of King Mohammed VI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)