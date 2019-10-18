Paul Dano to star as Riddler in 'The Batman'

Actor Paul Dano has joined the cast of "The Batman" movie, fronted by Robert Pattinson. According to Variety, Dano has been roped in to play iconic comic villain The Riddler.

Matt Reeves is directing the Warner Bros. movie. Dano's casting comes after Jonah Hill turned down an offer to join the team.

Production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics film is expected to start early next year. "The Batman", is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Jim Carrey previously played The Riddler in "Batman Forever".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)