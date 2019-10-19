Melissa McCarthy's 'Superintelligence' to premiere on HBO Max

Melissa McCarthy-starrer action comedy "Superintelligence" has landed at HBO Max. The film is being directed by her husband Ben Falcone from a script by Steve Mallory.

According to Deadline, the movie has vacated its December 20 theatrical release date and has instead become the first Warner Bros Pictures Group film to premiere on the upcoming streaming service. The story is about Carol Peters, a former corporate executive whose earnest yet unfulfilled life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world's first super-intelligence - an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Falcone and McCarthy after "Tammy" (2014), "The Boss" (2016) and "Life of the Party" (2018). It also features Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry and James Corden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)