Miguel Cervantes' wife talks about 'gaping hole of grief' post daughter's death

A few days after Miguel Cervantes announced the heartbreaking death of his 3-year-old daughter, his wife Kelly shared how devastating the loss has been for her. "I'm giving myself a pass this week and acknowledging that there is nothing I can say on this page that is going to make any of this better," Kelly Cervantes wrote on her blog, reported Fox News.

"I know in time I may feel a sense of conflicting relief but right now it's just a gaping hole of grief. No amount of flowers, food, alcohol or words can fill it and to be entirely honest, right now I don't want them to," she continued. In the heartbreaking post, titled "The dark," Kelly opened up about her feelings and how she has been spending her time after Adelaide's death.

"There are no words now, nor will there ever be," Kelly wrote. "I've been spending a lot of time in Adelaide's room these last few days. It's small and contained and there is nowhere in the world that I feel closer to her. I don't do much other than lay in her bed, think of her and work through a Costco pallet's worth of Kleenex." Taking to social media, Miguel and Kelly had announced the heartbreaking news about their daughter who passed away after suffering from a severe form of childhood epilepsy.

"Adelaide left us early Saturday. She went peacefully in my arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain plus seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after," Kelly captioned the snap which showcases an empty child's bed with stuffed toys. Adelaide suffered her first seizure when she was just 7 months old and thereafter was diagnosed with Infantile Spasms, reported People magazine.

Earlier this month, Miguel opened up about spreading awareness on epilepsy with ABC 7 Chicago. (ANI)

