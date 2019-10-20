Sam Raimi plots return to horror genre with new movie

Filmmaker Sam Raimi is making a comeback to horror genre with a yet-untitled movie. The project hails from Columbia Pictures and Raimi, best known for "The Evil Dead" series and "Drag Me to Hell", will helm and produce it.

Mark Swift and Damian Shannon have written the script based on their original idea. The plot details are scarce at the moment but the film is said to be set on an island, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions will also produce the movie.

