'Johnson Family Vacation' is getting a sequel

A sequel to "Johnson Family Vacation", a 2004 comedy, is in the works at Fox Searchlight. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story will be based nearly two decades after the events of the original film.

Cedric the Entertainer is returning as Nate Johnson, the patriarch of the Johnson family that embarked on an ill-fated cross-country road trip. Cedric will also produce the project with Eric Rhone via his A Bird and A Bear Entertainment, along with DeVon Franklin and his Franklin Entertainment banner.

Michael Elliot has been roped in to pen the script.

