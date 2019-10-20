Netflix's 'Aggretsuko' to get comic book series

Retsuko will soon have her own comic book series, courtesy Oni Press and creators Daniel Barnes and DJ Kirkland. The character debuted in 2016 in a series of animated shorts for Japanese network TBS Television. It became a global cult following the 2018 launch of the animated Netflix series.

The animated series, originally titled "Aggressive Retsuko", revolves around Retsuko, a single red panda working in the accounting department of a Japanese trading firm. "What makes Aggretsuko soooo amazing is that it's extremely relatable. We've all had to deal with the existential nightmares of the workforce, and we've all had really, really bad bosses. I never thought I'd be able to identify with a red panda that loves death metal so much! I'm super stoked to join Retsuko and her co-workers in all their workplace misadventures," writer Barnes said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Artist Kirkland added, "Growing up, I've loved so many of the Sanrio characters like Badtz Maru and Pochacco. But after meeting Retsuko, she has definitely taken the crown. I've worked my fair share of desk jobs in my adult life and being able to bring these personal experiences to Aggretsuko's world is going to be a lot of fun! Daniel and I have some fun stuff planned." "Aggretsuko" comic book series launch on February 5, 2020.

The third season of the show is also currently in production and is set to debut in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)