Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are married

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has tied the knot with her fiance Cooke Maroney. The 28-year-old actor and Maroney, 34, got married in Rhode Island.

According to People magazine, the wedding ceremony was attended by celebrities such as Adele, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz and Joel Madden among others. The duo started dating last year in June and Lawrence confirmed her engagement to Maroney in February this year. In May they threw an intimate engagement party for their family and friends.

