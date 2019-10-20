I stay very curious about the world, my talent: Bruce Springsteen on retaining his mojo

Veteran musician Bruce Springsteen says he is happy that at the age of 70 his artistic instincts are still working. The singer said he has learned to ''appreciate the vitality'' of his creative life, and believes that in past five years he has produced some of the best work of his career.

''At 70, you appreciate the vitality of your creative life. I think I've had five years where I've done some of the best work I've ever done, the past five years, the book, the play, the film, this record, that's very exciting, you know. ''To be doing, where I'm at now because people do lose their mojo, they lose interest or you never know when you're gonna write well again. You know it's a mystery, but I stay very curious about the world and I'm curious about my own talent and where I can take that and so that keeps you alive and vital and the creative fire burning inside of you pretty brightly so I'm fortunate," Springsteen told BBC 6 Music.

The singer's last album was "Western Stars", which released in June this year. He also made his directorial debut with documentary "Westren Stars", which featured archival footage and personal narration, as well as the singer performing all 13 songs on the album, backed up by a band and a full orchestra in his historic nearly 100-year-old barn.

