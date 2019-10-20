People News Summary: A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write hit song, dine with Ringo

International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 20-10-2019 18:56 IST
Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write a hit song, dine with Ringo

When Elton John was working on his new autobiography, the legendary singer, songwriter and performer pulled out diaries he had been encouraged to write during a stint in rehab. One entry read like this: "Got up, tidied the house, bought a Rolls Royce, had dinner, wrote 'Candle in the Wind,' had dinner with Ringo Starr," the musician said. "That was one day."

