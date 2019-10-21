International Development News
Shay Mitchell gives birth to first child

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 21-10-2019 09:25 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

"Pretty Little Liars" star Shay Mitchell and boyfriend actor Matte Babel welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Mitchell, 32, on Sunday took to Instagram to share the news.

"Never letting go..." she captioned the photo which shows her holding the hand of their daughter. Mitchell announced her pregnancy in June.

She and Babel, 39, met through mutual friends and have been linked since January 2017.

COUNTRY : United States
