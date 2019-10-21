Miley Cyrus seems to take break from singing after romance with Cody Simpson

Pop icon Miley Cyrus who is riding on a romantic journey with Cody Simpson, seems to put her music on a back seat. On Sunday, the 26-year-old singer enjoyed a relaxing workout at the command of an instructor and indicated that she has taken a break from singing in the video on Instagram.

"On vocal rest, not body," wrote the singer who wore a black workout outfit as she balanced her body over a Pilates barrel with her feet pressed against the wall and her hands in the air. Cyrus recently released her single 'Slide Away' in August, which came shortly after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. Earlier this month, Cyrus was hospitalized for one day as a source close to the singer confirmed to People magazine that she underwent surgery for tonsillitis.

Her next studio album, 'She Is Miley Cyrus,' is expected to get released before the end of the year, reported People. While Cyrus seems to be taking a reprieve from her vocals, Simpson released a new song on Friday, titled 'Golden Thing,' which is inspired by Cyrus.

"Crystal dream, Cali queen/ Radiant hand, vibrant sand," the 22-year-old singer belted out at the start of the intimate, guitar-driven track, affectionately adding, "It's a golden thing she's got." (ANI)

