Adam Driver in talks to star in Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel'

Adam Driver is in negotiations to feature in a leading role with Matt Damon in Ridley Scott's revenge thriller "The Last Duel". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film also stars Ben Affleck in a supporting role alongside "Killing Eve" breakout Jodie Comer.

Based Eric Jager's book "The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France", the story is about two dueling warriors in 14th century France. It follows a man who goes to war and returns to discover that his friend has raped his wife. No one believes the woman, and the soldier appeals to the king of France, saying he wants to fight a duel to the death to decide the man's fate, becoming the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

Damon and Affleck have penned the script along with Nicole Holofcener of "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" fame. The actor duo had famously collaborated on 1997's "Good Will Hunting" that earned the two actors an Oscar for original screenplay. Since then, they have collaborated on many movies.

The project also marks a reunion between Damon and Scott, who previously collaborated on "The Martian" (2015). "The Last Duel" will be co-produced by Scott Free Productions and Damon and Affleck's Pearl Street Films.

