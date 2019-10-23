Adam Driver to co-star with Matt Damon in 'The Last Duel'

'Star Wars' actor Adam Driver is being considered to join Matt Damon in Disney-Fox's upcoming feature 'The Last Duel'. The period drama will be directed by Ridley Scott.

Earlier, Affleck was in negotiations to star in the role that Driver is being eyed for. However, he will now be seen essaying a supporting part along with Jodie Comer, reported Variety. 'The Last Duel' is set in 14th century France and will tell the story of a man who goes to war and returns to discover a friend of his has raped his wife (portrayed by Comer).

No one will believe his wife, and the soldier appeals to the king of France and says he wants to fight a duel to the death to decide the man's fate, becoming the last legally sanctioned duel in France. What would make the film even more interesting is that it will be narrated from three vantage points -- one from Comer's while the other two from Damon and Driver.

The film hasn't received the green light yet and the studio is still deciding how to go forward with it. Nicole Holofcener is co-writing the script with Damon and Affleck, who will also produce along with Jennifer Fox, Scott and Kevin Walsh. (ANI)

Also Read: Adam Driver in talks to star in Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)